Trudeau, Macron, Johnson, Princess Anne Overheard Gossiping About Trump in Viral Video: WATCH

A video published to social media by Canadian Broadcast Company appears to show NATO leaders – Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, and Boris Johnson among them – gossiping about Donald Trump at a Buckingham Palace reception. Princess Anne was also present.

.@JustinTrudeau, @EmmanuelMacron, @BorisJohnson and other VIPs shared a few words at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday. No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day. (Video: Host Pool) pic.twitter.com/dVgj48rpOP — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) December 3, 2019

In the clip, Johnson asks Macron, “Is that why you were late?”

Trudeau interjects: “He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top.”

After some inaudible dialogue from Macron, who had a tense press conference with Trump earlier in the day, Trudeau adds, “You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor.”

Morning Joe broke down the clip. Said Mika Brzezinski: “It’s pretty clear when you watch it, it is obvious they’re talking about him. They’re mocking him, and they have very little respect for him at all, if any.”

Also, this: