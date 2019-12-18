Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Drag Queen Goes Viral After Shoving Stage-Invading Woman to the Floor at Boozy Holiday Brunch: WATCH

by Leave a Comment

Cara Melle, a London-based drag queen, caused controversy this week after a clip in which she pushed a woman off her stage during a drag brunch performance went viral.

Was the push hard push deserved? Drag queens weighed in on Twitter.

And Cara Melle posted a follow-up to the incident on Instagram: “To everyone that is commenting harshly on this video … I apologized to this woman and I did not mean to push her that hard. She was informed beforehand to not get in the way of the performer. She did anyway. She got in the way of me, and I meant to push her out of the way but I ended up shoving her. I apologized to her, we took photos after, she is fine. She had a great time, she got two bottles of Prosecco to go home with! She had a fabulous time, we took pictures together, we kiki’ed and I felt horribly for it. Honestly, it ate me up that entire night.”

Cara Melle added, “The fact that friends have decided to come for me this hard … bitch, I don’t need your gig, bye!”

Recent Posts