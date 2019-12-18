Drag Queen Goes Viral After Shoving Stage-Invading Woman to the Floor at Boozy Holiday Brunch: WATCH

Cara Melle, a London-based drag queen, caused controversy this week after a clip in which she pushed a woman off her stage during a drag brunch performance went viral.

Was the push hard push deserved? Drag queens weighed in on Twitter.

No, no, no!

This is not the appropriate way to handle this situation.



Unprofessional to the extreme and if the woman was injured, a lawsuit for both the entertainer & the venue. https://t.co/64AP4MThyj — Ada Vox (@AdaVox) December 16, 2019

Would love to know the full story. Looks like quite a push. December 16, 2019

The full story is that she is not allowed on the stage when a queen is doing a number — Sum Ting Wong ❌🔥 (@IsSumTingWong) December 16, 2019

Apologised* to the lady.



The response is honestly so polarising it’s “is alcohol an excuse for doing something you’re not meant to” even if it’s a 1 off mistake — Sum Ting Wong ❌🔥 (@IsSumTingWong) December 17, 2019

It is NEVER ok to assault a woman or anyone at a bar/drag show/anywhere. As a drag performer you have to adapt to your audience and environment and pushing someone to the floor is completely unacceptable. Imagine that was your friend, you mother, your sister. Not ok pic.twitter.com/lXi4rTrNBr — Vicky DeVille ♐️ (@msvickydeville) December 17, 2019

No absolutely NO!



Maybe because I have been in this business for more than half my life now…this is NOT how you handle this situation.



This wouldnt have happened if the venue/staff handled it properly..and this certainly wouldn't happen had it been one of the queens family. — Jaremi Carey (@PhiPhiOhara) December 16, 2019

THIS “QUEEN” IS TRASH!!!



even @RuPaul would’ve handled this differently, no one has the right to shove anyone off a stage like that!!!



I’m a performer and this happens to me often but THIS is not how a QUEEN handles it!!! — Brandon Hilton (@BRANDONHILTON) December 17, 2019

And Cara Melle posted a follow-up to the incident on Instagram: “To everyone that is commenting harshly on this video … I apologized to this woman and I did not mean to push her that hard. She was informed beforehand to not get in the way of the performer. She did anyway. She got in the way of me, and I meant to push her out of the way but I ended up shoving her. I apologized to her, we took photos after, she is fine. She had a great time, she got two bottles of Prosecco to go home with! She had a fabulous time, we took pictures together, we kiki’ed and I felt horribly for it. Honestly, it ate me up that entire night.”

Cara Melle added, “The fact that friends have decided to come for me this hard … bitch, I don’t need your gig, bye!”