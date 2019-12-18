‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Makes History with Franchise’s First Same-Sex Kiss

[SPOILERS]

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiered in Los Angeles on Monday and revealed to what JJ Abrams was referring when he told Variety earlier this month, when he said, “And in the case of the LGBTQ community, it was important to me that people who go to see this movie feel that they’re being represented in the film. I will say I’m giving away nothing about what happens in the movie. But I did just say what I just said.”

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “The film’s premiere on Monday revealed the scene to which the director was referring. In a celebration sequence in the film, two female members of the Resistance share an exuberant kiss during the joyful moment. They are minor characters and not heavily featured in the film.”

In early December, actors Oscar Isaac and John Boyega, and director JJ Abrams threw cold water on hopes that the relationship between characters Finn and Poe would blossom into a romantic relationship in Skywalker.

Said Isaac to Variety: “Personally, I kind of hoped and wished that maybe that would’ve been taken further in the other films, but I don’t have control. It seemed like a natural progression, but sadly enough it’s a time when people are too afraid, I think, of…I don’t know what. … If they would’ve been boyfriends, that would have been fun.”

Said Boyega: “They’ve always had a quite loving and open relationship in which it wouldn’t be too weird if it went beyond it. But at the same time, they are just platonic at the moment.”

Abrams added that the Finn-Poe relationship is “a far deeper one than a romantic one.”