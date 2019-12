16-year-old Swedish climate activist and TIME 2019 ‘Person of the Year’ Greta Thunberg responded after Donald Trump attacked her on Twitter.

TIME’s Person of the Year responds to the President pic.twitter.com/z4DLUJ2q2z — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) December 12, 2019

On Thursday morning, Trump mocked the teenager: “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

Thunberg then adopted the attack as her Twitter profile.