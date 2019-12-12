Mike Pence Refuses to Declassify Call with Ukrainian President

Mike Pence’s attorney is refusing a request to declassify a call between the vice president and Ukraine’s president.

The Daily Beast writes: “Pence’s counsel rejected the request from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), which came after Pence aide Jennifer Williams testified about the call, but told lawmakers that specific details of the conversation were classified. Pence’s office said the vice president didn’t discuss the impeachment inquiry, which has revolved around President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, so there was no need to release the transcript. “

Politico reports: “In a letter to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Pence’s lawyer, Matthew Morgan, said it “serves no purpose” to declassify supplemental testimony from one of Pence’s national security aides, as Schiff had demanded. ‘At this point, the Intelligence Committee’s oversight authority is limited to those areas in which it may potentially legislate or appropriate,’ Morgan wrote to Schiff, who pressed Pence last week to declassify supplemental testimony from one of the vice president’s national security aides, Jennifer Williams.”