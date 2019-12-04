House Judiciary Committee Takes Up Trump Impeachment Hearings: LIVE

The House Judiciary Committee is set to take up public impeachment hearings on Wednesday at 10 am ET. The hearing is set to examine the premise of “high crimes and misdemeanors” through testimony from scholars and experts.

Expect GOP bomb-throwers: “The committee is home to members of the hard-line Freedom Caucus like Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Louie Gohmert of Texas, leaders of key conservative groups like Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona and Mike Johnson of Louisiana, and firebrands who have a flair for the dramatic like Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida. All of them are fierce defenders of President Donald Trump, and all are promising to hold nothing back as the impeachment proceedings shift from the House Intelligence Committee to the Judiciary panel.”

And a Chair who isn’t going to take it: “I’m not going to take any sh*t,” Nadler said in a closed-door prep session Tuesday morning — a rare cuss word from the lawyerly Manhattan Democrat that prompted some lawmakers to sit up in their chairs, according to multiple people in the room.