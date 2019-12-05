Nancy Pelosi Explodes at Reporter Who Asks if She ‘Hates’ Trump: ‘Don’t Mess With Me When It Comes To Words Like That’ — WATCH

Following a press conference on the impeachment inquiry, Nancy Pelosi reamed a reporter who asked if she hates Trump.

Said Pelosi: “I don’t hate anybody. I was raised in a Catholic house and we don’t hate anybody. Not anybody in the world.”

After being told that Senator Collins said that “Democrats are doing this simply because they don’t like the guy,” Pelosi returned to the microphone.

Said Pelosi: “I think that the president is a coward when it comes to helping our kids who are afraid of gun violence. I think that he is cruel when he doesn’t deal with helping our DREAMers of which we are very proud. I think he is in denial about the climate crisis. However, that’s about the election. This is about the Constitution of the United States and the facts that lead to the president and his violation of the oath of office. And as a Catholic, I resent your using the word ‘hate’ in a sentence that addresses me. I don’t hate anyone. I was raised in a way that is a heart full of love and always prayed for the president. And I still pray for the president. I pray for the president all the time, so don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.”

