Because Same-Sex Marriage is Illegal in Israel, This Gay Couple Tied the Knot in Portugal: WATCH

As part of its World of Weddings segment, CBS This Morning profiled Liran Buchny and Maor Shtern, a gay couple in Tel Aviv who married in Portugal so they could have their marriage recognized in Israel, before having a symbolic wedding at home.
Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men
As part of its World of Weddings segment, CBS This Morning profiled Liran Buchny and Maor Shtern, a gay couple in Tel Aviv who married in Portugal so they could have their marriage recognized in Israel, before having a symbolic wedding at home.