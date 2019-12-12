Trump Supporters Warn of Civil War, Violence if He is Removed from Office: WATCH December 12, 2019 by Towleroad Leave a Comment Trump supporters outside his rally earlier this week in Hershey, Pennsylvania warned of a second civil war and physical violence if he is removed from office by impeachment. The cult is real. Trump supporters at the president's rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania tell CBS News their thoughts on impeachment and the possibility of his removal: "It would become the second Civil War." https://t.co/jPUmfWREbX pic.twitter.com/bzT0v9oaWN— CBS News (@CBSNews) December 11, 2019