GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz Called Out for DUI After Ripping Hunter Biden for Substance Abuse in Impeachment Hearing: WATCH

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was called out by Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) after slamming Hunter Biden for substance abuse issues during Thursday’s impeachment hearing.

Said Johnson, to laughter from observers: “I would say the pot calling the kettle black is not something we should do. I don’t know — I don’t know what members, if any, have had problems with substance abuse, been busted for DUI, I don’t know. but if I did, I wouldn’t raise it against anyone on this committee. I don’t think it’s proper. And, you know, I think we have to get back down to what is most important here.”

Gaetz was arrested for DUI before being elected to Congress.

