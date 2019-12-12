GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz Called Out for DUI After Ripping Hunter Biden for Substance Abuse in Impeachment Hearing: WATCH

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was called out by Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) after slamming Hunter Biden for substance abuse issues during Thursday’s impeachment hearing.
Said Johnson, to laughter from observers: “I would say the pot calling the kettle black is not something we should do. I don’t know — I don’t know what members, if any, have had problems with substance abuse, been busted for DUI, I don’t know. but if I did, I wouldn’t raise it against anyone on this committee. I don’t think it’s proper. And, you know, I think we have to get back down to what is most important here.”
Gaetz was arrested for DUI before being elected to Congress.
Matt Gaetz, a known drunk and collector of DUI'S has the audacity to bring up Hunter Biden.
Pot calling kettle black.
Throwing rocks in a glass house.
Or just being the fucking drunk that he is. pic.twitter.com/YlApwyuXA2— The Crosswalk (@crosswalk_the) December 12, 2019