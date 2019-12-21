Napa ‘Wine Cave’ Owners Fact Check Elizabeth Warren, Defend Buttigieg Fundraiser

The owners of the Napa “wine cave” mentioned in Elizabeth Warren’s slam of Pete Buttigieg in Thursday night’s debate are speaking out and fact checking some of the Massachusetts senator’s claims.

Said Craig Hall to the AP: “It seems someone’s intentionally trying to create a different image than the reality. And that’s unfortunate. … I don’t think anyone came with the expectation that they were going to become Pete’s good buddy for some personal purpose.”

Hall and his wife Kathryn told the news outlet that they don’t have $900 bottles of wine as Warren had alleged and they didn’t even serve their most expensive bottle, which comes in at $350. Additionally, they said “wine caves” are not uncommon in Napa because they store wine at cool temperatures.