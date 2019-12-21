Robert De Niro Says He’d Like to See Trump Humiliated: ‘I’d Like to See a Bag of Sh*t Right in His Face’

Robert De Niro thinks Donald Trump needs to be humiliated and the American public needs to see it. De Niro made the remarks on the Rumble with Michael Moore podcast on Friday night.

Said Moore: “It would kind of feel good to punch him — not hurt him — but just punch him in the face.”

Said De Niro: “I’d like to see a bag of sh*t right in his face. Hit him right in his face. Let the picture go all over the world. And that would be the most humiliating thing. Because he needs to be humiliated. He needs to be humiliated by whoever his political opponent is. I always say lowlife because he’s a lowlife. He’s not a pig. I used to call him a pig, but pigs have dignity. He has no dignity, no nothing. He’s a disgrace to the human race, if you will.”