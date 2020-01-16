Arizona GOP Sen. Martha McSally Lashes Out at CNN Reporter: ‘You’re a Liberal Hack’: VIDEO

On Thursday morning, CNN senior correspondent Manu Raju attempted to ask Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally whether she would consider new evidence as part of President Donald Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial.
Rather than answering the question, McSally— who is in a tough re-election race against Democrat Mark Kelly — lashed out at Raju.
“Manu, you’re a liberal hack, I’m not talking to you,” McSally said.
“You’re not going to answer the question?” Raju responded.
“You’re a liberal hack,” McSally repeated, before ducking into a hearing room.
A short time later, McSally doubled down by posting the video to Twitter herself:
A) you are.— Martha McSally (@SenMcSallyAZ) January 16, 2020
B) here’s the video. https://t.co/zVgk9pBhdf pic.twitter.com/cfFdotLjFK
