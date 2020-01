ESPN asked college football players from Clemson and LSU, born around the turn of the century, to play a game called “Name the ’90s.” Players were asked about the AOL “connect” logos, Britney Spears, a VCR, Nas, Titanic, TLC, Martin, and Seinfeld. See how they did, below.

They may be playing for a national championship, but can some of these @ClemsonFB and @LSUfootball players identify Britney Spears?



SPOILER: No they can't. pic.twitter.com/GBhMtMgdpY — ESPN (@espn) January 13, 2020