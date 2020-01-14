Kentucky School Expels Student for Celebrating Birthday with Rainbow Cake, Calls it a ‘Lifestyle Violation’

Kayla Kenney, a freshman at Whitefield Academy in Louisville, Kentucky, has been expelled from the school after officials at the Christian school saw a social media post by her mother showing her celebrating her birthday with a rainbow cake, in a matching sweater.

Kenney’s mother was told that the photo “demonstrates a posture of morality and cultural acceptance contrary to that of Whitefield Academy’s beliefs [and follows two years of ] lifestyle violations,” the Courier-Journal reports.

Kenney’s mother says her daughter is not gay, and the bakery listed the cake as “assorted colors.”

The other “lifestyle violations” included getting caught with Juul pods.

WAVE reports: “The code of conduct does address sexual orientation and says if a student’s off-campus behavior isn’t in line with the school’s beliefs they can be disciplined. But Alford wants to know how the shirt brought them to that conclusion.”

Here’s what it says: “On occasion, the atmosphere or conduct within a particular home may be counter or in opposition to the biblical lifestyle the school teaches. This includes, but is not limited to, sexual immorality, homosexual orientation or the inability to support Biblical standards of right and wrong … In such cases, the school reserves the right, within its sole discretion, to refuse admission of an applicant or to discontinue enrollment of a student.”