Trump Flips Out at Clip of Don Lemon Panel Losing It Over Rick Wilson Joke About His Ignorance of Geography: WATCH

Donald Trump flipped out at CNN anchor Don Lemon in a post-midnight tweet after seeing a clip from a weekend panel in which Lemon, GOP strategist Rick Wilson, and CNN commentator Wajahat Ali melted into a laughing fit over the president’s ignorance of geography.

The three were discussing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s recent chewing-out of an NPR reporter over her grilling about Ukraine.

Said Wilson: “He’s just trying to demean her, and obviously it’s false. He also knows that deep in his heart that Donald Trump couldn’t find Ukraine on the map if you had the letter ‘U’ and the picture of an actual, physical crane next to it. He knows that this is an administration defined by ignorance of the world. That’s partly him playing to their base and playing to their audience of the credulous boomer rube demo that backs Donald Trump that wants to think that Donald Trump is the smart one and y’all elitists are dumb.“

Added Ali as Lemon and Wilson cracked up: “You elitists with your geography and your maps and your spelling.”

“Your math and your reading,” added Wilson.

“Yeah, your reading, your geography, knowing other countries, sipping your latte,” echoed Ali.

“All those lines on the map.”

“Only those elitists know where Ukraine is,” Ali added, as Lemon sopped up tears of laughter.

On Monday night, Trump tweeted his comeback in a retweet of the clip posted by the conservative media outlet Daily Caller: “Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television (with terrible ratings!).”

Said Ali over backlash to the clip from conservatives: “We did. Not going to apologize for it either. If you’re willing to believe and promote these absurd and dangerous lies, well, you deserve to be mocked for it.”