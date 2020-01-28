Towleroad Gay News

Versace Goes Behind-The- Scenes of Lil Nas X’s Fuchsia Leather Grammy Lewk, Which Took 700 Hours to Complete: WATCH

Versace posted a too-brief behind-the-scenes look at Lil Nas X’s stunning fuchsia, leather, gold-studded Grammys ensemble.

@lilnasx arrives to the #GRAMMYs in a masterfully constructed #AtelierVersace leather suit enriched with hand-embroidered studs and Swarovski crystals. The fuchsia tailoring is paired with a bondage-inspired leather harness and cowboy hat. #LilNasX #VersaceCelebrities

