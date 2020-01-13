The White House Tweeted Out a Celebratory ‘First Snow’ Pic Last Night as Temps in D.C. Hit 54 Degrees

Today in gaslighting … as temperatures hit 54 degrees in Washington D.C., the White House tweeted out a photo celebrating the “first snow of the year.”

First snow of the year! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/kgSLQX6QxK — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 13, 2020

The tweet took place following a week in which the impeached president amped up tensions with Iran, ultimately leading to the deaths of 176 innocent civilians aboard a Ukraine International Airlines jet.

Of course, Twitter had a few things to say about it.

What you're actually seeing is the ashes of the Constitution.https://t.co/7oQr9t4kCp — Justice is Coming (@firedup79) January 13, 2020