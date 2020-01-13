The White House Tweeted Out a Celebratory ‘First Snow’ Pic Last Night as Temps in D.C. Hit 54 Degrees

Today in gaslighting … as temperatures hit 54 degrees in Washington D.C., the White House tweeted out a photo celebrating the “first snow of the year.”
The tweet took place following a week in which the impeached president amped up tensions with Iran, ultimately leading to the deaths of 176 innocent civilians aboard a Ukraine International Airlines jet.
Of course, Twitter had a few things to say about it.
What you're actually seeing is the ashes of the Constitution.https://t.co/7oQr9t4kCp— Justice is Coming (@firedup79) January 13, 2020
I'd like to take this moment to remind the US public to never accept the forecast products from the White House. Or, for that matter, even their weather observations. Now back to your regularly scheduled Sharpie Weather.— Alternative NOAA (@altNOAA) January 13, 2020