Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

The White House Tweeted Out a Celebratory ‘First Snow’ Pic Last Night as Temps in D.C. Hit 54 Degrees

by Leave a Comment

Today in gaslighting … as temperatures hit 54 degrees in Washington D.C., the White House tweeted out a photo celebrating the “first snow of the year.”

The tweet took place following a week in which the impeached president amped up tensions with Iran, ultimately leading to the deaths of 176 innocent civilians aboard a Ukraine International Airlines jet.

Of course, Twitter had a few things to say about it.

Recent Posts