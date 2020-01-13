25,000 Evacuated in Philippines as Lava Gushes from Taal Volcano, Officials Warn of Imminent Eruption: VIDEO

Nearly 25,000 people in the Philippines have been told to evacuate following the eruption of the Taal volcano over the weekend as officials warn a more massive blast could be on the way.

NBC News reports: “Red-hot lava gushed out of Taal volcano Monday, which pumped out ash that blew 62 miles north to capital Manila, closing its airport. Experts have warned that the eruption could get worse, and officials were planning to evacuate hundreds of thousands. There have been no reports of casualties or major damage so far after the eruption Sunday, but thousands of people had to be moved to safety from the danger zone in volcano’s vicinity.”

Footage shows volcanic lightning streaking up a massive ash plume spewed out by a volcano in the Philippines https://t.co/nFgtGsg7qn pic.twitter.com/dq31sLMifh — ITV News (@itvnews) January 12, 2020

Inside the Taal Volcano Main Crater taken on January 12, 2020. The eruption was captured by PHIVOLCS IP camera at 5-minute interval from 1 PM to 3 PM. #HandaAngMayAlam #TaalVolcano #TaalEruption2020 pic.twitter.com/kA2HZ4aYQs — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) January 12, 2020