25,000 Evacuated in Philippines as Lava Gushes from Taal Volcano, Officials Warn of Imminent Eruption: VIDEO

Nearly 25,000 people in the Philippines have been told to evacuate following the eruption of the Taal volcano over the weekend as officials warn a more massive blast could be on the way.
NBC News reports: “Red-hot lava gushed out of Taal volcano Monday, which pumped out ash that blew 62 miles north to capital Manila, closing its airport. Experts have warned that the eruption could get worse, and officials were planning to evacuate hundreds of thousands. There have been no reports of casualties or major damage so far after the eruption Sunday, but thousands of people had to be moved to safety from the danger zone in volcano’s vicinity.”