Gay Trump Supporters Stage Tiny Rally, Get Drowned Out by Counterprotesters

A pathetic showing at the Log Cabin’s press event to tell LGBT community to vote for Trump. Ironic it’s being held under a Rainbow Flag which Trump will not allow be raised at US embassies. @browardpolitics @SFGN @SteveRothaus @bilerico pic.twitter.com/vxMYVJT5Pw — Michael Rajner (@MichaelRajner) January 13, 2020

Gay supporters of President Donald Trump attempted to stage a rally in Wilton Manors, Florida, on Monday.

But members of the Broward County Log Cabin Republicans reportedly were outnumbered, 3-1, by counterprotesters. Also, their loudspeaker failed.

The South Florida Gay News reports: Andrew Brett, president of the Broward County Log Cabin Republicans, tore into muslims, President Trump’s impeachment, and several U.S. House Representatives during a rally in front of Wilton Manors City Hall Monday morning. About 12 people showed up in support of the organization. The LCR represents LGBT Republicans. About three dozen counter protestors also showed up. “The Democratic Party has become the party of division in America,” Brett said starting off a speech that was riddled with wild claims, conspiracy theories and inflammatory rhetoric. “Whereas, the Republican Party is the party of inclusion for all Americans.”

More from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel: Staking a claim in a park in the center of the unofficial capital of the LGBT community in South Florida, supporters of President Donald Trump sought Monday to tout him as a brilliant and committed ally who deserves the votes of gays and lesbians. They had all the trappings of a rally: a portable loudspeaker, a lectern, a flag with “Trump 2020” on one side and the LGBT rainbow on the other, and a 2-year old French bulldog named Trumpster. The dog wore a “Trump 2020” shirt. It didn’t go terribly well. Only about a dozen of Trump’s supporters showed up for the event in Wilton Manors. And their loudspeaker failed, meaning that almost everything the five speakers said was drowned out by a nearby group of two dozen LGBT activists and Democrats — who had the advantage of a working megaphone.

It wasn’t our fault their sound system failed them. Activism 101, make sure your tools and message can be heard. pic.twitter.com/8pI8VOnu2A — Michael Rajner (@MichaelRajner) January 13, 2020

Andrew Brett, president of #LogCabin Republicans preparing for event in Wilton Manors where he plans to pitch @realDonaldTrump as ally of #LGBTQ community. One side of flag is Trump 2020. The other side is LGBT rainbow flag. pic.twitter.com/vZaiXEJijf — Anthony Man (@browardpolitics) January 13, 2020