IAmNonbinary is Trending on Twitter. Here Are a Few of Our Favorite Posts

The nonbinary flag designed by Kye Rowan in 2014.

As of Friday afternoon, #IAmNonBinary was the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter in the U.S.

According to GLAAD, nonbinary is a term “used by some people who experience their gender identity and/or gender expression as falling outside the categories of man and woman. They may define their gender as falling somewhere in between man and woman, or they may define it as wholly different from these terms. The term is not a synonym for transgender or transsexual and should only be used if someone self-identifies as non-binary and/or genderqueer.”

#IAmNonbinary I am Black, I am bi. Just a reminder there’s not one way to be non-binary. You don’t have to be androgynous. Gender expression does not equal gender identity. Shout out to my non-binary femmes, my masc enbys, my disabled enbys, my black & poc enbys, my fluid enbys pic.twitter.com/coRQ9ChcrW — Shay's Corner👌🏾 (@callmeshaypw) January 10, 2020

For me, learning about non binary identities is what finally gave me peace amidst all the confusion and stress about who I am and where I belong in the human spectrum. I am here, I am happy, and I am valid. #IAmNonbinary pic.twitter.com/5YqNZOtsji January 10, 2020

All I'm asking for some day is just acceptance and respect.#IAmNonbinary pic.twitter.com/lWbi0W6Sr4 — Skylar 🇪🇺 (@deathbyjulmust) January 10, 2020

Let’s continue to unlearn all the toxic ideologies about gender that we’ve been conditioned to adhere to, & let’s liberate ourselves from the cages of heteronormativity. Visible or not, there is no right or wrong way, just your way. ♥️



#IAmNonbinary pic.twitter.com/6T09KLMXAO — Shiva Raichandani (@ShivRaichandani) January 10, 2020

#IAmNonbinary just a reminder that not all nb folx fall into an “androgynous” category. some of us inherently look more “masc” or “fem” but that doesn’t invalidate our gender expression. celebrate your identity however you see fit, and fuck the ppl that refuse to understand pic.twitter.com/V7kLzYNgbb — Tina Montana (@afro_goth) January 10, 2020

Happy #IAmNonbinary day from your local genderqueer librarian! Femmes can be thems y'all 💛💜✨#shethey pic.twitter.com/GNpSPjqVSD — Meg (@queeriodicals) January 10, 2020

I'm a tailor, designer, and writer. My degrees are in East Asian language colonialism and applied mathematics. I make chest binders, sports bras, dresses, and all manner of custom spandex. #IAmNonbinary and I wouldn't be here today if I hadn't decided to be real for myself. pic.twitter.com/YzjEINVRVJ — Eli @ Shapeshifters (@ShapeshiftersCB) January 10, 2020