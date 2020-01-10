BREAKING: Pelosi Moving to Send Impeachment to Senate Next Week

Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated Friday that the House will likely transmit articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate next week.

“I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the Floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to her Democratic colleagues late Friday morning.

The House impeached Trump last month on charges that he abused power in dealings with Ukraine and obstructed efforts by Congress to investigate. But the trial cannot begin until the House transmits the articles of impeachment.

Pelosi has withheld the articles for weeks in an effort to pressure Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to release rules for the trial.

More to come …

FULL LETTER from @SpeakerPelosi to House Democrats regarding impeachment: pic.twitter.com/vqU1mq282d — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) January 10, 2020

For those who saw some ambiguity in the letter — Pelosi's deputy chief of staff confirms it means the "articles will go over next week"https://t.co/gjoz7LPzGo — Andrew Prokop (@awprokop) January 10, 2020

Moments before the release of her ‘Dear Colleague’ letter, @SpeakerPelosi was asked if she expects a fair trial in the Senate.



“No,” she replied.



Via @jparkABC. — Ben Siegel (@benyc) January 10, 2020