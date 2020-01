Hours after his impeachment trial formally began in the Senate — and immediately following a testy exchange with a reporter in the Oval Office — President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2020

“I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL!” Trump wrote in all caps.

In fact, the House voted to impeach Trump on Dec. 18 — for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

