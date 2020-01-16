Megan Rapinoe, Larry Kramer, Ayanna Pressley, Billie Holiday, Prince Andrew, Justin Bieber, Jesse Tyler Ferguson: HOT LINKS

SUPER-STAR SPANGLED: Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl. The NFL previously announced that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show.

SCORING A GOAL: Out soccer star Megan Rapinoe fronts her first luxury fashion campaign.

LARRY KRAMER. I wish more people wrote about gay history: “Most historians taken seriously are always straight. They wouldn’t know a gay person if they took him to lunch. A good example is Ron Chernow’s biography of Hamilton, which doesn’t include the fact that he was both gay and in love with George Washington. Gore Vidal pointed this out to me.”



BALD, BOLD, BEAUTIFUL: Rep. Ayanna Pressley reveals beautiful bald head and discusses Alopecia for the first time:

"My twists have become such a synonymous & a conflated part of not only my personal identity & how I show up in the world, but my political brand. And that's why I think it's important that I'm transparent about this new normal & living with alopecia." — @AyannaPressley pic.twitter.com/jqraqZeiKr — The Root (@TheRoot) January 16, 2020

QUEER BLACK ICON: Billie Holiday documentary ‘Billie’ acquired by Greenwich Entertainment. A 2020 release date is in the works from the distributor, which in 2019 released Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, which was one of the year’s top-grossing documentaries.

LETTING HIS GUARD DOWN: Prince Andrew will likely be ‘stripped of his round-the-clock police protection.’

2020. Bernie Sanders gets endorsement from Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan: “Rep. Mark Pocan, who didn’t back anyone in Wisconsin’s Democratic presidential primary in 2016, announced Thursday that this year he is endorsing Bernie Sanders, giving the Vermont senator a boost in the battleground state three months before its primary.”

TRUE BELIEBER: Justin Bieber pours his heart out singing worship song.

ICY HOT: Ben & Jerry’s to release new flavour called Netflix & Chill’d. The company says it’s the perfect snack to cuddle up with.

MODERN MAKEOVER: Jesse Tyler Ferguson is the host of HGTV’s reboot of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. He says it shares a “similar spirit” with the original.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Rayhanne.