Kobe Bryant, Alan Dershowitz, Lady Gaga, Kendall Jenner, Adam Lambert, Ken Paxton, Wilbur Ross, RuPaul: HOT LINKS

SWAMP THING: Coronavirus could mean U.S. jobs. Wilbur Ross goes there. “I think it will help to accelerate the return of jobs to North America,” Trump’s commerce secretary said.
TOO LATE: After blowback, Dershowitz walks back alarming ‘public interest’ defense Of Trump. Alan Dershowitz, one of President Donald Trump’s impeachment lawyers, claimed on Thursday that the media “willfully distorted” his shocking argument that presidents can do whatever they want to get reelected because said reelection is “in the public interest”–even though that’s precisely the argument he made.
FLOWER CHILD: Adam Lambert joins forces with Nile Rodgers for “Roses.”
CANCELLED CHECKS: Wells Fargo, Fifth Third Bank pull Florida voucher donations over anti-gay school policies.
DO YOUR JOB: Republican Texas AG Ken Paxton sidesteps gay marriage case that conflicts with his beliefs. It’s the most recent in a handful of cases in which Paxton, a Republican, has stepped away from one of the basic requirements of his job because the state’s actions conflict with his views of the Constitution.
THURSDAY THROWBACK: No, this won’t be the first time drag queens are in a Super Bowl ad. Amid the claims that RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Miz Cracker and Kim Chi would make history by being the first drag queens to appear in a Super Bowl commercial, RuPaul herself kindly stepped in to correct the misinformation in the best way possibly.
AT LONG LAST: A transgender flag emoji is finally coming to smartphones in 2020.
CYNTHIA’S SECRETS: Lady Gaga’s mom opens up about her daughter’s depression and bullying in school. “We tried our best as parents to help her, but [we] didn’t know everything. I felt where I made mistakes was I didn’t really know the warning signs to look for.”
BREAKING HER SILENCE: Vanessa Bryant released a statement on the death of Kobe and their daughter Gianna. “There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved.”
View this post on Instagram
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
DRAWING THE DIVAS: Gay artist creates comic book covers of iconic albums by female singers.
View this post on Instagram
Madonna – True Blue Comic Cover Project • • I didn’t mean for True Blue to take so long. I’ve had to do it twice because my laptop broke and I lost what I’d done (which was almost the whole thing). After falling out with myself, I found the courage to do it again. It’s been quite dramatic. • • I love this album but it’s not one that I listen to often. It has some all time classics and a handful of forgettable songs. I generally go to anything from Like A Prayer onwards but it was great to sit down and listen to them all again. White Heat is probably my favourite. And Live To Tell. And Open Your Heart, Papa Don’t Preach and La Isla Bonita are pretty much perfect pop songs. And the Rebel Heart tour version of True Blue made me fall in love with that song again. • • I feel like this is her sunniest and most celebratory album so I wanted to bring that feeling out. Again, there’s a reference to every song and prints are available through the link my bio.
TAKING A TUMBLE: Kendall Jenner learns stunts from Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ cast.
MOVIE TRAILER OF THE DAY: Fantasy Island
TV TRAILER OF THE DAY: Good Girls, Season 3
THIRSTY THURSDAY: Guto Oliveira