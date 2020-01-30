Kobe Bryant, Alan Dershowitz, Lady Gaga, Kendall Jenner, Adam Lambert, Ken Paxton, Wilbur Ross, RuPaul: HOT LINKS

SWAMP THING: Coronavirus could mean U.S. jobs. Wilbur Ross goes there. “I think it will help to accelerate the return of jobs to North America,” Trump’s commerce secretary said.

Secretary Wilbur Ross says coronavirus will be good for [checks notes] American jobs: "I think it will help to accelerate the return of jobs to North America." pic.twitter.com/Y4SbDIcTi4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 30, 2020

TOO LATE: After blowback, Dershowitz walks back alarming ‘public interest’ defense Of Trump. Alan Dershowitz, one of President Donald Trump’s impeachment lawyers, claimed on Thursday that the media “willfully distorted” his shocking argument that presidents can do whatever they want to get reelected because said reelection is “in the public interest”–even though that’s precisely the argument he made.

FLOWER CHILD: Adam Lambert joins forces with Nile Rodgers for “Roses.”

CANCELLED CHECKS: Wells Fargo, Fifth Third Bank pull Florida voucher donations over anti-gay school policies.

DO YOUR JOB: Republican Texas AG Ken Paxton sidesteps gay marriage case that conflicts with his beliefs. It’s the most recent in a handful of cases in which Paxton, a Republican, has stepped away from one of the basic requirements of his job because the state’s actions conflict with his views of the Constitution.

THURSDAY THROWBACK: No, this won’t be the first time drag queens are in a Super Bowl ad. Amid the claims that RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Miz Cracker and Kim Chi would make history by being the first drag queens to appear in a Super Bowl commercial, RuPaul herself kindly stepped in to correct the misinformation in the best way possibly.

AT LONG LAST: A transgender flag emoji is finally coming to smartphones in 2020.

CYNTHIA’S SECRETS: Lady Gaga’s mom opens up about her daughter’s depression and bullying in school. “We tried our best as parents to help her, but [we] didn’t know everything. I felt where I made mistakes was I didn’t really know the warning signs to look for.”

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/szMPrnFYyeA?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

BREAKING HER SILENCE: Vanessa Bryant released a statement on the death of Kobe and their daughter Gianna. “There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved.”

DRAWING THE DIVAS: Gay artist creates comic book covers of iconic albums by female singers.

TAKING A TUMBLE: Kendall Jenner learns stunts from Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ cast.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/2u7cSy9s8f8?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

MOVIE TRAILER OF THE DAY: Fantasy Island

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/jlyswBhc7Uw?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

TV TRAILER OF THE DAY: Good Girls, Season 3

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/o_74HiaTxQw?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

THIRSTY THURSDAY: Guto Oliveira