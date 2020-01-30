‘Queer Eye’ Star Jonathan Van Ness Featured in Pop-Tarts Super Bowl Ad: WATCH

Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness will be featured in a commercial for Pop-Tarts Pretzels that’s scheduled to air during the Super Bowl.

The Street reports: In the 30-second ad, Pop-Tarts, a subsidiary of Kellogg Company, reveals how it has “fixed'” the classic pretzel. The infomercial-themed spot introduces fans to the brand’s first-ever sweet and salty snacking innovation: the Pop-TartsPretzel. Van Ness plays an infomercial pitch person inviting fans who are “struggs to snack” to get rid of the classic pretzels and try the all-new sweet and salty Pop-TartsPretzel.The new snack will be available in chocolate and cinnamon sugar. The spot will encourage fans to look down at their boring pretzel bowl during the Super Bowl and question why it isn’t a Pop-Tarts Pretzel toaster pastry, instead; forever making them re-think plain, “just salty,” pretzels and snacks.

NBC News reports it’s one of several Super Bowl ads that will feature LGBTQ representation, including the Sabra hummus spot starring drag queens Miz Cracker and Kim Chi: A Microsoft ad celebrates the first woman and first openly gay coach in a Super Bowl, Katie Sowers, an offensive assistant with the 49ers. And a commercial for Turbo Tax also features trans actresses, according to the LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD. “For too long LGBTQ visibility in Super Bowl ads was nearly invisible, but this year will mark a breakthrough in LGBTQ representation with many prominent members of our community appearing in ads,” the organization said. “This is a positive step forward in reflecting the diversity of the world we live in today and a sign that global brands have woken up to the fact that the American public largely expects and wants to see LGBTQ people attached to their brands.” Comedian Ellen DeGeneres, well-known to television audiences everywhere, and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, return to the small screen in an ad for virtual assistant Amazon Alexa.