Gay Adult Film Actor Macanao Torres Dead by Suicide at 35

Macanao Torres / Twitter

Macanao Torres, an internationally-known prolific Spanish gay adult performer who appeared in films from JalifStudio, Hardkinks, Treasure Island Media, Butch Dixon, Dark Alley Media, and many others, took his own life on December 29 at his home in Murcia, Spain.

Torres (real name Pedro Oliver), 35, threw himself from the top of the apartment flats where he lived, according to the Spanish-language website Shangay. Torres retired in 2016 after a ten-year career in the industry, according to the website. At the time, he said he had been given 10 years to live by doctors after being diagnosed with a rare form of lymphoma.

Torres was an advocate for studios to be open about their policies regarding HIV and he challenged producers who shot bareback films to make the HIV-testing of their actors public, saying, “It can’t be that we teach new generations that it’s okay to fuck without a condom.”

If you are thinking about suicide or are feeling alone and need someone to talk to, please call the Trevor Lifeline at 1-866-488-7386 for immediate help. It’s free, confidential, and available 24/7. Also, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255. Other international suicide helplines can be found at befrienders.org. You can also text TALK to 741741 for free, anonymous, 24/7 crisis support in the US from the Crisis Text Line.