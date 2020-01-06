Britain’s Most Prolific Serial Rapist, Thought to Have Drugged and Sexually Assaulted 195 Men, Gets 30 Years to Life in Prison

Reynhard Sinaga, a 36-year-old serial rapist thought to have drugged and sexually assaulted at least 195 men over a period of two and a half years, has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison in Manchester, UK.

According to the Greater Manchester Police, “Sinaga, of no fixed address, has today been sentenced to life imprisonment after being found guilty of 159 counts of sexual offences against 48 different men. He will serve a minimum of 30 years before being considered for release.”

“Including the men that Sinaga has been found guilty of attacking, the investigation team found evidence linking over 190 potential victims to him,” the GMP added.

Sinaga was sentenced at the conclusion of four secret trials, kept under wraps to protect their integrity, the police reported today.

“During the course of each trial, the court heard how Sinaga would target men who were alone and potentially vulnerable before approaching them in the street,” the GMP wrote. “Sinaga would then strike up a conversation with his intended victim, before convincing them to come back to his home under false pretences, taking advantage of their trusting nature. Once inside he would offer them a drink which, unbeknownst to the men, would contain a substance – believed to be GHB – that would render them unconscious. With his victim unconscious, Sinaga would rape and sexually assault the men whilst filming his horrific acts.”

Sinaga was reported to police in 2017 after one of his victims woke up during the rape, and fought him off.

Said Assistant Chief Constable Mabs Hussain, of Greater Manchester Police: “Reynhard Sinaga is a depraved individual, who targeted potentially vulnerable men that he had spotted walking on their own after a night out. He would strike up a conversation with them before leading them back to his flat under a false premise and drugging them before subjecting them to sickening abuse, all the while recording the attacks as they took place. Not much was known about Reynhard Sinaga prior to his final victim telling police of his ordeal and he had never previously come to the attention of GMP with regards to any criminal incidents.”

“To the rest of the world he came across as an engaged member of society who was studying for a PHD qualification and had a small circle of law-abiding friends that he would socialise with,” continued Hussain. “However beneath that façade was a serial sex offender, who we now believe to be Britain’s most prolific rapist. The fact that he was able to cover-up his true nature for so long, just serves as further evidence of his calculating criminal nature. I want to be clear that Sinaga is just one appalling individual and he should not be considered as being reflective of any community.”

Hussain went on to pay tribute to Sinaga’s victims and praised their courage in coming forward.

