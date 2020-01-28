Mayor Pete for President

MIXNER’S CORNER —

Pete Buttigieg should be nominated by Democratic voters to be their candidate for President of the United States.

Mayor Pete is the perfect candidate to defeat Donald Trump.

Ever since my dear friend Beto left the race, I have considered Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Michael Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar. For a variety of reasons, I have ruled them out in favor of Pete Buttigieg. It serves no purpose to go into the reasons why I ruled them out, since they are all patriotic and talented Americans. I have great respect and great faith in their ability to lead this nation.

I will support any Democratic candidate with all my heart against Trump. If we are to preserve our democracy, it is imperative that we go into November united and with a passion never before seen in the political process. Americans who love democratic traditions of government must put away purity tests and self-righteousness to ensure victory come November.

Americans must once again find common ground and restore stability. The challenge at first will be overwhelming to merely repair the the damage that Trump has done to this nation. If Trump is re-elected, we will NOT get a second chance. Never in your lifetime will there be a more important vote.

Mayor Pete has the demeanor to be President in these troubled times.

Pete Buttigieg will be able to unite the nation and not divide it. He possesses the intellectual capacity and character to restore the integrity and trust in government. His quiet approach will enable people to once again engage in civilized debate and dialogue, reassuring those who desire change to hear his calls for a better America for all and not just a select few.

Mayor Pete’s calm disposition will enable him to quietly and immediately correct Trump’s outrageous Executive Orders, regain the respect of leaders around the world, and repair admiration and trust in American institutions. His gentleness is his power. His ability to speak many languages and intellect will reestablish our alliances and America’s place around the globe.

Our nation needs to heal, and we must invite all Americans to share his inclusive vision.

Mayor Pete’s military service in our endless wars overseas will give him a unique perspective in foreign policy and more importantly, earn the respect of those serving currently, veterans and leaders at the Pentagon. His judgement will be sound, not ideologically driven, and in the best interest of America. Buttigieg is a powerful voice for freedom, human rights and equality.

For LGBTQ Americans, he has already shattered the glass ceiling. Any young LGBTQ person growing up can now hope to run for President of the United States.

The fact that Buttigieg is a man of great faith is not to be dismissed lightly.

He has the unique capacity to turn the focus of religion from hate to enlightenment. Our religious institutions should not be invading our private lives but be in the service of the powerless and poor as the gospel teaches us. There are many religious leaders who agree with him and they can be brought to the forefront, replacing the voices of hate that currently dominate the faith community. His faith is a strength for us.

We must deal with the myth that Mayor Pete has a ‘black problem.’

It is true that among the candidates he most likely has the least history of involvement in the African-American community. It is also true that he is running low in the polls with African-American voters, but so did Senators Booker and Harris. There may be some African-Americans who must initially struggle with his sexual orientation, but it is racist to believe that they are the only constituency with that problem. If someone votes for Trump because Mayor Pete is gay, my guess is they would also support Trump because of other social issues.

Does anyone in their right mind really believe that if Pete Buttigieg is elected to be President of the United States, he won’t be an amazing champion of not only the rights of African-Americans but the civil rights of all Americans? Pete will be a champion on all the issues that we face as a nation: climate change, racism, sexism, income inequality, homelessness, poverty and a sane and sensible foreign policy.

Pete Buttigieg is a winner and the best person for the job.

Pete is the one candidate who will be able to reach out to moderate or anti-Trump Republicans and Independent voters. Any voter who might choose not to support him because of his sexual orientation will be replaced by thousands of suburban women, independents and Republicans who find him an acceptable alternative to Trump. America needs to answer his call to begin an epic new journey for this century. He has the determination to honor and respect each American and to end the hateful division that is present in today’s America.

America needs Pete Buttigieg for President of the United States.

All opinions expressed are those of the author.

David Mixner, whom Newsweek once named the most powerful gay man in America, has been a highly regarded leader in American politics and international human rights for over 40 years and is a best-selling author of Stranger Among Friends, At Home with Myself, and Brave Journeys (co-written with Dennis Bailey). A sought after keynote speaker around the globe, Mixner has lectured at Oxford, Harvard, Stanford, Princeton, and the London School of Economics.

Mixner has raised over $30 million for candidates and charity organizations, including well over $1 million for openly gay and lesbian candidates across the country, and has participated in over 75 election campaigns, serving as campaign manager, fundraiser, or strategist. Campaigns include Gephardt for President, Clinton for President, Hart for President, McGovern for President, Bradley for Mayor, and Brown for Governor and Senate. Additionally, Mixner is a past member of the Democratic National Committee, the Democratic Party National Commission on Delegate Selection and Party Reform, the Gay and Lesbian Victory Fund (former National Co-Chair).