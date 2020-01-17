Meteor Streaks Through Sky Above Puerto Rico in ‘Rare Event’: WATCH

Incredible new video shows a meteor streaking across the sky in Puerto Rico on Friday.

The Associated Press reports that the low-flying fireball unsettled some residents who are still reeling from the Jan. 7 earthquake that killed one person and caused an estimated $200 million in damage: The bright burning ball was caught by security cameras and people randomly taking pictures and video of other things. … The meteor was visible across Puerto Rico in broad daylight, said Eddie Irizarry, a Puerto Rico astronomy professor and vice president of the Caribbean Astronomy Society. He said he got reports from all corners of the island. “That makes it into quite a rare event,” he said in a phone interview.

Estoy aquí admirando la vista, tomando fotos como de costumbre y tiro una foto, thank God que fue Live Photo y capture este meteorito ☄️. pic.twitter.com/UREFQVvARQ January 17, 2020

