Trump Picks Michelle Obama’s Birthday to Announce He’s Gutting Her School Lunch Rules and Allowing More Unhealthy Food

The Trump administration chose Friday — Michelle Obama’s birthday — to announce plans to roll back some of the stricter nutrition guidelines for school lunches that the former First Lady championed.

Trump Remains Relentlessly Obsessed With Obama. https://t.co/6muT6KXgln pic.twitter.com/zTM7tT74ZP — Rula Jebreal (@rulajebreal) January 17, 2020

The Hill reports: The new standards will allow schools more flexibility “because they know their children best,” the Agriculture Department said in a press release. Under the new rules, schools would be allowed to reduce the number of fruits and vegetables required at each meal. The latest change follows a 2019 rollback of restrictions on milk and sodium content in school lunches. Critics said the change will pave the way for greasier, more unhealthy foods such as pizza, french fries and burgers.

I miss @MichelleObama and loathe these vindictive, repugnant, craven, shit-for-brains Republicans that lack the decency to do the right thing and the dignity to recognize it.



Among Trump’s worst crimes is the irreparable damage he’s inflicting on our children and the climate. https://t.co/yA6XDRHj0O — Josh Long (龙之春, जोश, Джош Лонг, جوش لونق) (@starbuxman) January 17, 2020

More from the Center for Science in the Public Interest, which is part of lawsuits against the Trump administration over previous changes to the school lunch standard:

The Trump administration proposal also would limit the variety of vegetables served at lunch and allow schools to reduce the amount of fruit served with some breakfasts. (If past is prologue, lobbyists for the potato industry likely have replacements in mind.) And this is hardly the Trump administration’s first attempt to weaken school nutrition. It earlier rolled back requirements for whole grains and sodium in kids’ meals—moves that are now the subject of two ongoing lawsuits by CSPI and partners and by a group of state attorneys general.