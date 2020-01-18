National Archives Censors Images Containing Protest Signs Critical of Trump

Women’s March on Washington 2017

The National Archives admitted it doctored the lead image at an exhibition marking the centennial of women’s suffrage, censoring protest signs in a photograph of the 2017 women’s march to remove phrases and imagery critical of Donald Trump.

The Washington Post reports: :In the original version of the 2017 photograph, taken by Getty Images photographer Mario Tama, the street is packed with marchers carrying a variety of signs, with the Capitol in the background. In the Archives version, at least four of those signs are altered. A placard that proclaims ‘God Hates Trump’ has ‘Trump’ blotted out so that it reads ‘God Hates.’ A sign that reads ‘Trump & GOP — Hands Off Women’ has the word Trump blurred out. Signs with messages that referenced women’s anatomy — which were prevalent at the march — are also digitally altered. One that reads ‘If my vagina could shoot bullets, it’d be less REGULATED’ has ‘vagina’ blurred out. And another that says ‘This Pussy Grabs Back’ has the word ‘Pussy’ erased.”

The Archives said it removed Trump from the signs to avoid political controversy and appear non-partisan.