Pompeo Declines to Meet with Ukrainian LGBT Activists Who Desperately Need U.S. Support

When U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Ukrainian civic society leaders on Friday, they won’t include LGBT activists.

The State Department determined which leaders were invited to the meeting, but offered no further explanation.

As a result, Pompeo won’t get to hear about a troubling surge of anti-LGBT hate crimes and violence in Ukraine, which police have failed to properly investigate, or the community’s struggle for recognition from the government.

The Daily Beast reports: So Pompeo will not see any of the documentation from PrideHub, a community center on Podylskyi Lane in the center of Kharkiv. He’ll miss, for instance, the video footage of far-right activists pouring animal blood all over the center’s door a few weeks ago; and of somebody in a balaclava writing “Death to LGBT” on the same door in December. … After every incident, leaders of the LGBTQ community ask police to investigate the attacks. Without visible results. This year, the official answer from the Interior Ministry said the incidents on Nov. 11, Nov. 26, and Dec. 16 near PrideHub, “have been registered” and police are going to make efforts to identify the perpetrators. But the LGBTQ community has heard this before. “Police have closed down several previous investigations into the attacks on us by far-right groups who used tear gas and smoke grenades against us,” Sharyhina said. “Nobody has been punished. That means violence is not going to stop.”

Far-right paramilitaries of Azov, Right Sector block #LGBT film screening in Chernivtsi, West Ukraine, attack guestshttps://t.co/JCmFxCRyOW pic.twitter.com/RcqQFFbzfS — Maksym Eristavi (@MaximEristavi) October 19, 2016

Eurovision shines spotlight on LGBT struggles in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/EML9yUFTW6 — AFP news agency (@AFP) May 12, 2017

We documented and will follow up on the police raid on a gay night club in Dnipro, #Ukraine, on the night of 19 April. People in the club were forced to lie on the floor for 3 hours; they were insulted & threatened. Such conduct of police is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/UtV14wFAla — UNHumanRightsUkraine (@UNHumanRightsUA) April 26, 2019

Our video on attacks against LGBT, women's march and Roma communities — while police often stands by. #Ukraine leadership should urgently speak up against hate crime, protect people and hold those responsible into account. pic.twitter.com/xCCfaYaEEH — Philippe Dam (@philippe_dam) July 18, 2018

The night before #KyivPride we came across deeply anti-LGBT hate groups, set up with very few supporters as illustrated by the empty chairs. I have a feeling it’ll take a lot more than this lot to stop Ukraine’s LGBT citizens from marching tomorrow 🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/PPeP1Mi9B6 — Stewart McDonald MP (@StewartMcDonald) June 22, 2019

Website of Ukraine’s key LGBT org is hacked with this pic, it is delivered to mailboxes of many #KyivPride2017 activists as well pic.twitter.com/KeLN0FFm7g — Maksym Eristavi (@MaximEristavi) June 17, 2017