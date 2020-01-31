Towleroad Gay News

Matt Bomer and Sean Hayes Test Their Taste Buds: WATCH

Matt Bomer joined Ellen’s guest host Sean Hayes ahead of Super Bowl Sunday to talk about his new show The Sinner and engage in some snacking.

Bomer and Hayes donned masks for a game of Taste Buds, in which one presses his face into various foods like whipped cream, hummus, baked beans, beer, cheese balls, and popcorn, and the other tries to guess what he is eating.

Bomer also talked about his three sons and his relationship with football, revealing that his father was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the ’70s.

Bomer also said his gig on “Will & Grace” was “the best kept secret in Hollywood” because of the humane working hours that allows him to drop his kids off at school and pick them up after work.

