Schumer Objects as McConnell Lays Out Groundwork for Speedy, Sham Impeachment Trial: ‘It’s a Cover Up’ — WATCH

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has revealed his plans for a speedy impeachment trial which would, if he has his way, proceed with no witnesses.

Politico reports: “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) plans to pass impeachment trial rules giving both the White House counsel and House impeachment managers 24 hours over two days each to make opening arguments, according to a copy of the resolution. That will be followed by 16 total hours of questions and answers, culminating in a four-hour debate and a critical vote over whether to consider witnesses or new information. The resolution needs a majority to pass the Senate and Republicans control 53 seats. Under the most aggressive implementation of the rule — and provided Republicans vote down the witness question — the trial could conclude late next week.”

Senator Chuck Schumer and fellow Democrats immediately objected.

Under this resolution, Senator McConnell is saying he doesn’t want to hear any of the existing evidence, and he doesn’t want to hear any new evidence.



A trial with no evidence—no existing record, no witnesses, no documents—isn’t a trial at all.



It’s a cover up. pic.twitter.com/NTvChfcnrJ — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Trump’s lawyers are working with GOP allies in the Senate to ensure that John Bolton does not testify.

The Washington Post reports: “While Republicans continue to express confidence that Democrats will fail to persuade four GOP lawmakers to break ranks with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who has opposed calling any witnesses in the trial, they are readying a Plan B just in case — underscoring how uncertain they are about prevailing in a showdown over witnesses and Bolton’s possible testimony. One option being discussed, according to a senior administration official, would be to move Bolton’s testimony to a classified setting because of national security concerns, ensuring that it is not public.”