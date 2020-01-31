Senate Votes 51-49 to Reject Witnesses in Trump Impeachment Trial: BREAKING

As expected, the Senate voted Friday afternoon against hearing from witnesses or allowing additional documents in President Donald Trump’s impeachment sham coverup trial.

"The motion is not agreed to."



Chief Justice John Roberts announces 49-51 Senate vote against new witnesses in the impeachment trial of Pres. Donald Trump. https://t.co/2a7f4WgHCc pic.twitter.com/XALMRR5VNV — ABC News (@ABC) January 31, 2020

The final tally was 51-49, with Republicans Susan Collins and Mitt Romney breaking party ranks to vote in favor of calling witnesses.

Following the vote, the Senate went into recess.

“Senators will now confer among ourselves, with the House managers, and with the President’s counsel to determine next steps as we prepare to conclude the trial in the coming days,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement.

Initial reactions via Twitter below.

"To not allow a witness, a document, no witnesses, no documents, in an impeachment trial is a perfidy. It's a grand tragedy, one of the worst tragedies that the Senate has ever overcome."



Sen. Schumer speaks after the Senate rejects impeachment witnesses https://t.co/tS8xkA1NJe pic.twitter.com/8qRDcb7LA1 — The Hill (@thehill) January 31, 2020

It’s official. The Senate votes 51-49 to NOT subpoena any witnesses or documents in the Trump impeachment trial. Republicans Susan Collins and Mitt Romney sided with Democrats in the losing effort.



They’re now in recess. Schedule on what comes next & timing of final vote is TBD. — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) January 31, 2020

This is now the first Senate impeachment trial without witnesses in U.S. history. https://t.co/Mz99VttgBl — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) January 31, 2020

IMO if the Dems take back the Senate this vote will have played a huge role- an even bigger role than the acquittal vote pic.twitter.com/XYFWmaJOFm — Sam Seder (@SamSeder) January 31, 2020

Dem Leader @SenSchumer says it “is a grand tragedy” that Senate has voted not to allow witnesses and that if Trump is acquitted it will have “no value” — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) January 31, 2020

Senate Republicans just failed the American people & broke their oath to the United States Constitution. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 31, 2020

The Senate has declared that Donald Trump is not just a president—he's a king who is above a real trial & the law itself.



Trump will now think he can do anything, however corrupt, to win in 2020—& get away with it.



When you're a king, they let you do it.https://t.co/P6lmvtKAQP — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) January 31, 2020