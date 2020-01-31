Senate Votes 51-49 to Reject Witnesses in Trump Impeachment Trial: BREAKING

As expected, the Senate voted Friday afternoon against hearing from witnesses or allowing additional documents in President Donald Trump’s impeachment
sham coverup trial.
The final tally was 51-49, with Republicans Susan Collins and Mitt Romney breaking party ranks to vote in favor of calling witnesses.
Following the vote, the Senate went into recess.
“Senators will now confer among ourselves, with the House managers, and with the President’s counsel to determine next steps as we prepare to conclude the trial in the coming days,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement.
