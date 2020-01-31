Trump Administration Declares Coronavirus a Public Health Emergency, Imposes Travel Restrictions, Mandatory Quarantines

The Trump administration on Friday declared coronavirus a public health emergency, and announced that people who pose a risk of transmitting the disease will be temporarily barred from entering the U.S.

CNBC reports: The risk to the American public is “low” at this time, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a Friday briefing at the White House. Yet, officials said they wanted to ensure it would remain a low risk to Americans.The briefing came as markets fell on fears about the fast-spreading virus’ potential economic impact. Earlier Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quarantined 195 Americans who have been evacuated from Wuhan, China. As of Friday afternoon, the coronavirus had infected roughly 10,000 people across the globe. In China, the virus is responsible for at least 213 deaths.

Earlier Friday, Delta, American and United announced they are cancelling all of their mainland China flights in response to the outbreak.

USA Today reports: The U.S. State Department late Thursday elevated its China travel advisory to level 4, recommending that Americans do not travel there. That change followed the World Health Organization’s declaration of a global health emergency over coronavirus. … American cited the State Department’s updated travel advisory Friday in suspending its U.S.-China routes immediately through March 28. … Atlanta-based Delta on Friday said it would suspend its U.S.-China flights from Feb. 6 through April 30. … United said Friday it would suspend operations between its U.S. hub and three mainland China cities – Beijing, Chengdu and Shanghai – from Feb. 6 until March 28.

Watch Friday’s White House briefing below.