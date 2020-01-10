Shawn Mendes Gets Offer from ‘Look-Alike’ Kaleb Stryker to Participate in Men.com Film: WATCH

Men.com performer Kaleb Stryker is reaching out to Shawn Mendes after the site revealed he was 2019’s most searched name on the gay adult studio’s website, beating out William Seed, Justin Bieber, Matthew Camp, and Joey Mills.

Said Stryker in a new video: “Shawn Mendes is the most popular search on Men.com in 2019. So that means I’m not the only one crushing on him. So Shawn, what do you say we give the people what they want? If you’re cool with it, I can play you as a role on Men.com and we can make everyone’s fantasies come true.”

