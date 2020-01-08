Trump Vows Fresh Sanctions Against Iran, Says U.S. ‘Ready to Embrace Peace’ — WATCH

In an address to the nation after Iran launched more than 12 ballistic missiles at U.S. military bases in Iraq on Tuesday night, an attack seen as retribution for the U.S. strike on military commander Qassim Soleimani, Donald Trump promised new sanctions targeting Iran.

Trump also said that Iran would never have a nuclear weapon and called on the world’s superpowers including Russia and China to ensure that this be so and break away from the Iran nuclear deal reached in 2015. Trump said “the United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it.”