Trump Wants to Know How Your ‘409K’S’ are Doing, Takes Credit for Lowering Cancer Death Rate

Pivoting away from the Iran crisis and his pending impeachment trial, President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday morning about the stock market.
Politically, it might seem like a good move, except that Trump mistakenly referred to retirement accounts as “409K’S” instead of “401Ks.”
“STOCK MARKET AT ALL-TIME HIGH!” Trump wrote in all caps. “HOW ARE YOUR 409K’S DOING? 70%, 80%, 90% up? Only 50% up! What are you doing wrong?”
Trump followed up by taking credit for the lowering the cancer death rate:
“U.S. Cancer Death Rate Lowest In Recorded History! A lot of good news coming out of this Administration,” he wrote.
Raw Story notes that the largest ever decline in the cancer death rate actually took place under President Barack Obama, not Trump.
A few reactions from Twitter below.