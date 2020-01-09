Trump Wants to Know How Your ‘409K’S’ are Doing, Takes Credit for Lowering Cancer Death Rate

Pivoting away from the Iran crisis and his pending impeachment trial, President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday morning about the stock market.

Politically, it might seem like a good move, except that Trump mistakenly referred to retirement accounts as “409K’S” instead of “401Ks.”

STOCK MARKET AT ALL-TIME HIGH! HOW ARE YOUR 409K’S DOING? 70%, 80%, 90% up? Only 50% up! What are you doing wrong? January 9, 2020

“STOCK MARKET AT ALL-TIME HIGH!” Trump wrote in all caps. “HOW ARE YOUR 409K’S DOING? 70%, 80%, 90% up? Only 50% up! What are you doing wrong?”

Trump followed up by taking credit for the lowering the cancer death rate:

U.S. Cancer Death Rate Lowest In Recorded History! A lot of good news coming out of this Administration. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2020

“U.S. Cancer Death Rate Lowest In Recorded History! A lot of good news coming out of this Administration,” he wrote.

Raw Story notes that the largest ever decline in the cancer death rate actually took place under President Barack Obama, not Trump.

A few reactions from Twitter below.

Self proclaimed business genius wants to know how your 409K’s are doing pic.twitter.com/5kUyzdAScb — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) January 9, 2020

The stock market has been relatively flat over the past two years because of Trump’s various trade wars.



Unclear how household cleansers have been doing. pic.twitter.com/i0SkH4WUzt — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) January 9, 2020

Apparently what I'm doing wrong is investing in a 401K when I should be investing in a 409K pic.twitter.com/wsrrbssz7H — Lis Power (@LisPower1) January 9, 2020

Just checked, my 409K balance is zero.



Send hamberders and covfefe https://t.co/1Jb4D9tx2r — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) January 9, 2020

In lieu of making fun of the PRESIDENT for talking about a thing that doesn't exist, I'll use this opportunity to remind you that half of Americans don't own a single share of stock (including in retirement accounts) and that the richest 10% of Americans own 80% of stock. https://t.co/EYwFeeAFSZ — Michael Linden (@MichaelSLinden) January 9, 2020

He's going to run on claiming he cured cancer, amazing. https://t.co/aWbjEdjdd9 — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) January 9, 2020

This is like a parody of how presidents try to take credit for all good news during their tenure. https://t.co/7Nfo3LnVHd — Brendan Nyhan (@BrendanNyhan) January 9, 2020