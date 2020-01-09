SF Castro Landmark (Cafe) Flore Closes After 47 Years

Flore / Google Maps

Longtime SF Castro restaurant (Cafe) Flore, which brought a certain kind of ‘cafe society’ to the city’s iconic gayborhood since 1973, is closing its doors after 47 years in business.

Hoodline reports: “Flore’s general manager, Luke Bruner, confirmed the restaurant had closed, but declined to provide any details. It appears to have shuttered quietly at some point during the holiday season. While Flore is no longer serving food and drink on a daily basis, a sign on the exterior says it will still be hosting private events in the ‘greenhouse event space,’ which will be ‘open for special events all winter long.’ Those interested in renting out the space are encouraged to contact Flore’s event manager.”

Current Flore owners Terrance Alan and Aaron Silverman are reportedly opening a cannabis shop called Flore across the street.

SFist adds: “13 years ago, Cafe Flore’s owners said it was facing imminent closure as they tried to via for a license for amplified entertainment and 24-hour food service. More recently, the owners got in trouble with the city for operating an un-permitted prep kitchen in the back of a nail salon across the street — the kitchen in Flore’s actual space is closet-sized, much like the bathroom. That situation got resolved with then-Supervisor Wiener’s help in 2013, much to the chagrin of the always staunch Duboce Triangle Neighborhood Association.”

Hoodline adds: “Flore’s closure caps off a devastating 2019 for longtime Castro businesses. Body, Coldwell Banker, Firewood Cafe, Ixia, Chow on Church and Eureka Lounge and Restaurant all closed after more than a decade of operation. The 2200 block of Market Street between Noe and Sanchez, which Flore calls home, has especially struggled with closures.”