White House Warns GOP Senators, ‘Vote Against the President, and Your Head Will Be on a Pike’: REPORT

As House impeachment managers concluded their arguments Thursday evening, CBS News reported that GOP Senators have received a warning, presumably from someone within the Trump administration:

In opening statements, House managers examined the debunked conspiracy theories invoked by Pres. Trump.



A @POTUS confidant tells CBS News that GOP senators were warned: “vote against the president & your head will be on a pike.”



Here's @nancycordes https://t.co/LV1Y6QveIh pic.twitter.com/tLB9EpoWr8 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 23, 2020

“One Trump confidante tells CBS News that GOP Senators have been warned, ‘Vote against the president, and your head will be on a pike,'” CBS’ chief congressional correspondent, Nancy Cordes, said in the report.

Alluding to the fact that all 53 Republican senators have been in lockstep thus far during the trial, Cordes added, “So far, their heads appear to be safe.”

Democrat: we're impeaching the president for abuse of power



Republican: [looks to WH for guidance]



WH: vote against the president and your head will be on a pike



Republican: nope, he's handling power perfectly fine. No abuse of power here at all https://t.co/drfGOnswh7 January 24, 2020

I don’t know if @realDonaldTrump is a thug. But his team sure act like thugs.



Also, threatening senators is a very condescending move. As if #GOP Senators will simply kneel before Trump. Oh wait, they repeatedly have.



That’s why they are being threatened. #ImpeachmentTrials https://t.co/bhoi0cvhbG — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 24, 2020

CBS News is reporting GOP Senators were warned by Trump’s Team:



“Vote against the President and your head will be on a pike.”



1) Threatening a juror is a crime.



2) America’s descent into fascism was so swift that you probably missed it, but hopefully you’re out of denial now. — Ryan Knight 🏳️‍🌈 🗽 (@ProudResister) January 24, 2020

On the other hand, if they *all* vote against him, there will be only one head on a pike. — MmeDF (@MmeDefargeKnits) January 24, 2020

I was wondering when we would start to turn this into a "Game of Thrones" sequel. Nothing brings in ratings more than threats of "your head will be on a pike." All hail to King Trump and his minions! — thatguy (@cadbury0007) January 24, 2020

Senators have been warned: “Vote against the president and your head will be on a pike.”



Basically then, senators are being threatened with decapitation, followed by their severed & bloodied heads being shoved through a pointed iron spike.



What say you, Chief Justice Roberts? — cαηα∂α нαтεs тя☭мρ (@Trump_Detester) January 24, 2020