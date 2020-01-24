White House Warns GOP Senators, ‘Vote Against the President, and Your Head Will Be on a Pike’: REPORT

As House impeachment managers concluded their arguments Thursday evening, CBS News reported that GOP Senators have received a warning, presumably from someone within the Trump administration:
“One Trump confidante tells CBS News that GOP Senators have been warned, ‘Vote against the president, and your head will be on a pike,'” CBS’ chief congressional correspondent, Nancy Cordes, said in the report.
Alluding to the fact that all 53 Republican senators have been in lockstep thus far during the trial, Cordes added, “So far, their heads appear to be safe.”