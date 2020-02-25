Under Brutal Grilling, Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf Appears to Have No Clue About Coronavirus or U.S. Response: WATCH

Chad Wolf, the Trump-appointed Acting Secretary of Homeland Security appeared to have no clue about the coronavirus or the U.S. response to it during a brutal grilling from Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) on Tuesday.
Wolf could not tell Kennedy the extent of the infections the U.S. was anticipating or prepared for, if the country has enough respirators, and seemed stumped when Kennedy asked him how the virus was transferred.
When Wolf tried to refer Kennedy to the CDC and HHS, the senator responded: “I’m asking you questions as the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. And you’re supposed to keep us safe. And you need to know the answers to these questions.”