Coronavirus Warnings, Orville Peck, Lady Gaga, Alanis Morissette, Judge Judy, Gay NFL Hopeful, Disney Plus: HOT LINKS

CDC. Spread of coronavirus in U.S. inevitable: “Ultimately, we expect we will see community spread in the United States,” Nancy Messonnier, a top official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters. “It’s not a question of if this will happen but when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illnesses.”

ITALY. Grocery store shelves empty as coronavirus spreads. “The death toll from the sudden outbreak in northern Italy climbed to seven by Tuesday morning and the number of confirmed cases grew from 152 to 229 amid fears efforts to contain the virus are faltering and a global pandemic is likely.”

MORE: “The emergence of Italy, Iran, and South Korea as new hubs of the outbreak underscored the lack of a coordinated global strategy to combat the coronavirus, which has infected nearly 80,000 people in 37 countries, causing at least 2,600 deaths.”

NOT FAMILY FRIENDLY. Why Disney moved the Love, Simon spinoff from Disney+ Plus to Hulu. “Sources also note that Disney felt many issues explored on the show, including alcohol use and sexual exploration, would not fit in with the family-friendly content on Disney Plus.”

PETE DAVIDSON. I think I should leave SNL because they make fun of me.

ON DIVERSITY. Pete Buttigieg and voters of color.

IDAHO. 11-year-old brings AR-15 to hearing on gun legislation. “An 11-year-old girl toting a loaded AR-15 assault weapon appeared Monday at a legislative hearing with her grandfather, who is supporting a proposal that would allow visitors to Idaho who can legally possess firearms to carry a concealed handgun within city limits.”

JUDGE JUDY. I’ll “fight to the death” for Mike Bloomberg. “America doesn’t need a revolution. It’s the most perfect country in the world and those people that are trying to change it and revolutionize it, don’t have a chance, because I’ll fight them to the death.”

Fox 25's Mckenna Eubank interviews Mike Bloomberg and supporter Judge Judy Sheindlin as they come to Oklahoma City for Bloomberg's presidential campaign on Saturday evening. pic.twitter.com/zYwBXx0nRw — KOKH FOX 25 (@OKCFOX) February 9, 2020

TEXAS. Stacy Bailey, a teacher who was placed on leave in 2017 after showing students a picture of her fiancee, has been awarded $100,000 after a federal ruling. “As part of the settlement, the school district agreed to provide mandatory training to human resources and counseling staff on LGBTQ issues in schools, and to require the Mansfield ISD board of trustees to vote on whether to add protections for sexual orientation into its policies, according to a representative for Bailey.”

MARTHA STEWART’S CHEAT MEAL. You’ll never guess what it is.

SCOTT FRANTZ. Gay player hoping to make the NFL:

UNEXPECTED RESULT OF THE DAY. This backflip in stilettos.

Sick flip bruh pic.twitter.com/gADC0Qs213 — Human Beeing | 🐐 (@human_not_bees) February 19, 2020

LADY GAGA. The new era starts Friday.

PREVIEW CLIP OF THE DAY. Nicki Minaj on Drag Race.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Alanis Morissette “Smiling”.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Orville Peck “Queen of the Rodeo”.

TEST KITCHEN CLIP OF THE DAY. Gourmet Combos.

