Village People Says Trump Can Use ‘Y.M.C.A.’ and ‘Macho Man’ at Events: ‘It’s Perfectly Legal’

This week we reported that Donald Trump walked into his first Indian rally as the Village People track “Macho Man” blared from the speakers. The group has been “inundated” with requests from fans to block the president from using its music, and has finally responded.

Wrote the group on Facebook: “Since our music is not being used for a specific endorsement, the President’s use is ‘perfect[ly]’ legal. He has remained respectful in his use of our songs and has not crossed the line; if he or any other candidate were to use any of our songs in a manner that would suggest our endorsement, or in a promotional advertisement, that would cross the line. Like millions of Village People fans worldwide, the President and his supporters have shown a genuine like for our music. Our music is all-inclusive and certainly everyone is entitled to do the YMCA dance, regardless of their political affiliation. Having said that, we certainly don’t endorse his use as we’d prefer our music be kept out of politics.”

