MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Takes Heat for Comparing Bernie Sanders’ Victory to Nazi Invasion of France: WATCH

MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews faced calls to resign after comparing Bernie Sanders win in the Nevada caucuses to Adolf Hitler’s invasion of France in 1940.

Said Matthews: “It looks like Bernie Sanders is hard to beat… I think it’s a little late to stop him, and that’s the problem. It’s pretty much over unless that changes. … I’m reading last night about the fall of France in the summer of 1940. And the general calls up Churchill and says, ‘It’s over.’ And Churchill says, ‘How can it be? You got the greatest army in Europe. How can it be over?’ He said, ‘It’s over.'”

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews likens Sanders victory in Nevada to Nazi Germany overrunning France in 1940: “It’s too late to stop him … it’s over” pic.twitter.com/6GJetLoDkq February 22, 2020

Writes Axios: “With 60% of precincts counted (slow, but better than Iowa!), Sanders is running away with 46% of delegates — crushing Joe Biden’s 20%, Pete Buttigieg’s 15%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s 10% and Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s 5%. This thing could be effectively over 10 nights from now, after Super Tuesday. Sanders — whose campaign brags of a multi-ethnic, multi-generational movement — is competitive in almost every demographic, as entrance polling shows (via Washington Post).”