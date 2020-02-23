Bernie Sanders Celebrates After Nevada Win: ‘We’re Going to Sweep This Country’ — WATCH

Speaking to supporters from San Antonio, Texas, Senator Bernie Sanders celebrated his win in the Nevada caucuses and predicted success to come for his campaign.

Said Sanders: “In Nevada, we have just put together a multigenerational, multiracial coalition, which is going to, not only win in Nevada, it’s going to sweep this country. And in Nevada and in New Hampshire and in Iowa, what we showed is that our volunteers are prepared to knock on hundreds and hundreds of thousands of doors. That no campaign has a grassroots movement like we do, which is another reason why we’re going to win this election.”

“We are going to win across the country because the American people are sick and tired of a president who lies all of the time,” Sanders added. “They are sick and tired of a corrupt administration. They are sick and tired of a president who is undermining American democracy. Who thinks he is above the law. And who, apparently, has never read the Constitution in this country. The American people are sick and tired of a government which is based on greed, corruption, and lies. They want an administration which is based on the principles of justice. Economic justice. Social justice. Racial justice. And environmental justice.”

Sanders continued: “Now, Trump and his friends think they are going to win this election. They think they’re going to win this election by dividing our people up based on the color of their skin or where they were born or their religion or their sexual orientation. We are going to win because we are doing exactly the opposite. We’re bringing our people together! We are bringing our people together. Black and white and Latino. Native American, asian-American. Gay and straight. We are bringing our people together around an agenda that works for the working people of this country, not the one percent.”