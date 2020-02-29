Flavor Flav Sends Cease and Desist to Bernie Sanders Campaign for ‘Grossly Misleading’ Endorsement Narrative

William Drayton, the artist known as Flavor Flav, has sent a cease and desist letter to the Bernie Sanders campaign, saying it is pushing a”grossly misleading narrative” that Flav and his group Public Enemy have endorsed the candidate with regard to a March 1 event in Los Angeles.

Writes the Hollywood Reporter: “The letter, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, says that while the group’s other founder, Chuck D, will be performing at the Sanders event, that doesn’t constitute an endorsement of the band for the Democratic presidential hopeful. The letter adds, ‘The continued publicizing of this grossly misleading narrative is, at a minimum, careless and irresponsible if not intentionally misleading. Flav is reaching out, not in the spirit of division, but for the sake of unity in the hope of preserving the integrity of the Public Enemy Movement and the faith and trust his millions of fans around the world have placed in him.'”

The letter adds: “To be clear Flav and, by extension, the Hall of Fame hop hop act Public Enemy with which his likeness and name have become synonymous has not endorsed any political candidate in this election cycle and any suggestion to the contrary is plainly untrue. … Flav has always delivered his authentic self. That authenticity compels him to speak out to ensure voters are not misled and that Public Enemy’s music does not become the soundtrack of a fake revolution.”