Fox News Interviews Man Who Went Through Coronavirus Quarantine, And He Can’t Stop Coughing: WATCH

This is not exactly encouraging.
Fox News on Friday morning interviewed Frank Wucinski, a Pennsylvania man who recently went through the quarantine process for coronavirus — but Wucinski couldn’t stop coughing.
“As time goes forward, hopefully doctors and scientists will get a better handle on the whole situation,” Wucinski said, with his young daughter sitting in his lap.
“Fortunately, from what I understand [cough], it is contagious, but the death rate is pretty low [cough, cough],” he said. “So, I understand the fear.”
“We can see you still have a cough,” Fox News host Ed Henry responded. “What do the doctors say about your own condition moving forward?”
Wucinski then coughed again before grabbing a water bottle out of his daughter’s hand, saying “I need some of that,” taking a sip, and giving it back to her.
“They say I’m fine,” Wucinski said. “I got tested twice, negative both times. The cough is probably just nerves.”
“Fair enough,” Henry’s co-host Sandra Smith said, laughing.
As it turns out, Wucinski was evacuated from the virus epicenter of Wuhan, China, and his father recently died from the disease. Earlier this month, his 3-year-old daughter Annabel was readmitted to the hospital to undergo coronavirus testing for a second time, Fox News previously reported.
February 28, 2020