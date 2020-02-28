Coronavirus, Corona Beer, Pete Buttigieg, Garth Brooks, Rainbow Crosswalks, Trans Military Ban, BYU, Troye Sivan, Britney Spears, Boy Butter: HOT LINKS

OOPS: Federal Workers Were Sent to Help U.S. Coronavirus Evacuees Without Proper Protection, Whistleblower Says

OOPS AGAIN: Key Missteps at the CDC Have Set Back Its Ability to Detect the Potential Spread of Coronavirus

TWEET OF THE DAY: The New Yorker

An early look at next week’s cover, “Under Control,” by Brian Stauffer: https://t.co/jbWDbmDyRl pic.twitter.com/mBpv1VYMsX — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) February 27, 2020

CORONA-CRASH: Global stock markets have lost $6 trillion in value in six days

9 DOWN, 41 TO GO: Washington state to ban “gay and trans panic” defenses in murder cases. The bill named for Nikki Kuhnhausen, a transgender teen who was killed last year, passed the Senate on a 46-3 vote after the House passed it 90-5.

LOW EXPECTATIONS: Pete Buttigieg Is Competing Hard For A Participation Trophy In South Carolina

DUMB AND DUMBER: Trump Fans Came After Garth Brooks for Wearing a ‘Sanders’ Jersey. They Got the Wrong Sanders.

Garth Brooks posted a photo of him wearing a Barry Sanders jersey after performing in Detroit.



His followers thought it was an endorsement for Bernie Sanders. https://t.co/Fq7p5lbhmv pic.twitter.com/1p4GIP84pe — Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 28, 2020

DUMB AND DUMBERER: People are scared of buying Corona beer amid coronavirus pandemic fears

BIGGER IN TEXAS: Dallas spends $128K to install 10 rainbow crosswalks.

RIP: Gentefied writer and trans activist Camila María Concepción dies at 28

WELL SAID: BYU professor says school’s gay Honor Code change is ‘a blessing,’ especially for those who don’t like it

CROATIA: Police to Carry Out Probe Into Burning of Gay Couple Effigy at Imotski Carnival

MOSCOW: Russia Censors Disney’s First Openly Gay Character From ‘Onward.’ Officer Specter appears in one scene, where she casually mentions having a girlfriend.

‘OUT OF CARE AND CONCERN’: Kennedy Catholic High president on leave amid gay teacher controversy

LET THEM SERVE: Department of Defense funded study finds support for transgender military members among peers

SNEAK PREVIEW: Lady Gaga Reveals New Details About LG6, aka Her Next Album

NEW AD OF THE DAY: Boy Butter

WORTHY CAUSE: NCAA’s first publicly gay wrestler wants to dedicate life towards helping kids

WAXING POETIC: Troye Sivan announces he’s getting his own wax figure at Madame Tussauds

equal parts terrified and excited to see The Figure pic.twitter.com/q37AGIxgZq — sky ferreira stan account (@loversreel) February 27, 2020

OUCH: Britney Spears Let Us Hear The Breaking Of Her Foot

ON THE RAGS: A look at what’s making news in the gay magazines

NEW MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY: Coldplay, “Champion of the World”

TRAILER OF THE DAY: Candyman

FRIDAY FUR: Vinson Fraley